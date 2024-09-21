The PDP governorship candidate in Edo State Governorship Election, Asue Ighodalo, has won in his polling unit in Saturday’s election.
Mr Ighodalo, a lawyer, is a registered voter at Polling Unit 003 in his hometown, Ewohimi Community.
He polled 200 votes out of the 246 votes cast at the polling unit.
His main challenger and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Monday Okpebholo, got 45 votes, while the other political parties scored zero.
The result shows that the exercise recorded a low turnout of voters.
The polling unit has a total of 979 registered voters, out of which only 246 turned up for accreditation.
The exercise took place amidst tight security on all roads in the community.
The PDP candidate is seeking to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State whose tenure would end by 12 November.
