The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate release of voters, including its members and supporters arrested by security agencies in connection with Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.
This is contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday.
The party expressed worry over an alleged coordinated plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC), in collaboration with “compromised” police officers, to harass, intimidate, and suppress Edo State voters.
It said the move is part of an alleged plot of the APC to rig the governorship election.
“A particular case in point is the Gestapo style abduction of a voter by APC-controlled gunmen at Uromi Ward 8, Unit 3 while on the queue to cast his vote. This cowardly act further confirms that the APC is panicky and has already given up in the face of imminent defeat at the election.”
PDP noted that it had previously warned of a plot by the APC to disrupt the electoral process in Edo State by intimidating voters.
The party said it was clear that its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, was gaining widespread support and leading in the polls.
Mr Ologunagba said the people of Edo State would not be intimidated by the APC’s alleged aggressive tactics.
“The APC and their compromised police personnel should know that the game is up and that the people of Edo State will never be cowed to surrender in the face of aggression or terror. They have rejected the APC, and nothing will make them change this resolve,” he said.
The PDP therefore urged the people of Edo State to remain committed and pleaded with them to continue to defend their civil rights.
However, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, dismissed PDP’s allegations in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.
“They are just looking for ways to distract people’s attention,” he said.
The PDP candidate is up against 16 other candidates in the election, which has narrowed down to a three-horse race between the PDP, the APC and the Labour Party.
