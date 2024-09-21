The All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Labour Party (LP) protested the exclusion of result sheets among the election materials at polling units in Enugu State on Saturday.

The Enugu State is having its local elections today.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest began when Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) officials arrived at polling units at 9:40 a.m. without the essential documents.

At polling units 008, 020, 003, 002, and 001, located at Christ Church, Enugu South Council, the APC and LP agents refused to proceed with the election until result sheets were provided.

An LP agent, who wished to remain anonymous, told NAN: ‘ENSIEC provided other materials, but the result sheets were missing.

“The Supervisory Presiding Officer claimed she had the results, but would only bring them in the afternoon for the Presiding Officer to enter scores.”

An APC agent who pleaded anonymity corroborated this, stating: ‘There will be no election without result sheets.

APGA’s Acting Chairperson, Ekene Uzodimma, reported similar issues in Awgu Ward 9, where election materials arrived without result sheets.

“Many polling units in my ward have not received materials by 11 a.m.”

APGA Councillor for Trans-Ekulu Ward, Okeke Fidelis, said his entire ward had not received election materials.

Another APGA Collation Agent, Uche, was denied entry at Enugu North Council Area – only PDP agents were reportedly allowed to enter the centre.

In Udi Council Areas, APGA Chairmanship candidate Chukwuemeka Ochi reported that many polling units were yet to receive election materials.

NAN observed a low voter turnout at many polling units visited in Enugu South Council Area.

