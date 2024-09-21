The Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Ayodeji Omole, has accused both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) of unfair interference in the policies on, and administration of university education in Nigeria.

Mr Omole, a Professor of Forest Engineering, at the Department of Forest Production and Products, Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources, University of Ibadan, said this on Thursday while delivering the institution’s 561st inaugural lecture.

He painted a bleak picture of the nation’s higher education landscape, highlighting the detrimental effects of neoliberal policies and external interference.

The lecturer lamented what he described as the shift from education as a public good to a commodity, driven by the implementation of neoliberal policies.

According to him, this commercialisation has led to a decline in academic freedom, chronic underfunding, increased bureaucracy, devaluation of humanities and social sciences, and an overemphasis on entrepreneurial and vocational training.

“An ideal university is more than just a place for acquiring knowledge,” he said, adding that: “It is a community dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and positive change. Universities are supposed to be the training grounds for producing critics who serve as watchdogs of the society.”

Administrative issues

Mr Omole cited specific cases such as the frequent summoning of vice-chancellors by the various organs of the government and how it has undermined the university autonomy and hindered their ability to effectively lead their institutions.

He said: “Just like a typical forest engineer working in the shadows of death, Nigerian universities are also already working in the shadows of death. This is as a result of the deliberate imposition of some neo-liberal policies on the university system without critical analyses.

“Nigeria can no longer run an ideal university system, due to regular interference from the World Bank and IMF. Vice Chancellors are regularly summoned for briefings, sometimes, twice a week and therefore are not allowed to run the Universities they were appointed to run.”

Controversial policies

Since the 1980s, Mr Omole said Nigeria has implemented various structural adjustment programmes (SAPs) designed by the World Bank and IMF.

He said these programmes often prioritise privatisation, deregulation, and reduced government spending, which had significant implications for the education sector.

However, beyond Mr Omole’s compelling arguments, it is essential to acknowledge that the challenges faced by Nigerian universities are not solely attributable to external factors.

Internal issues such as corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of accountability also play a significant role.

Speaking further, the inaugural lecturer described the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as a mismatch with the university work structure.

He said: “It is incompatible with the academic calendar, and a clear violation of the University Act. Therefore, it is illegal.

“Only in Nigeria is the database of scholars surrendered to foreign agencies in the name of cutting costs. The effects of which are threatening the very existence of the university system in Nigeria today, because it is now impossible for universities to recruit even cleaners.”

Mr Omole, who is also the Vice Chairperson of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities, condemned the proposed introduction of the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) by the National Universities Commission (NUC). He said it is another policy that “will kill Nigerian universities.”

He said: “The proposed imposition of Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standard (CCMAS) by the National Universities Commission (NUC) is another policy that will kill Nigerian Universities, faster than expected. The Nigerian government and their so-called developing partners should allow the university system to breathe.

“The rigid standardisation will definitely limit the universities’ ability to innovate and design programmes to meet societal needs; because local content and flavour are ignored. It will kill innovation and creativity. We should rather be talking about quality and excellence, rather than minimum standards and lowering the overall academic quality, thus killing critical thinking.”

Poor funding

He added that underfunding in Nigerian universities further compounds the challenges faced in the running of an ideal university system.

“Under-funding in Nigerian universities has led to a range of problems that affect the quality of education, research, and overall institutional performance. This has manifested in the form of deterioration of infrastructure, poor facilities, brain drain/loss of talent, labour/student unrest, erosion of university autonomy, low morale among staff, and decline in global ranking and reputation.

“These affect productivity, commitment, and willingness to engage in advanced research or innovative teaching methods. In summary, the under-funding of Nigerian universities is a significant barrier to the advancement of education,” the lecturer added.

Recommedation

To address the challenges, he called for increased investment in higher education, better financial management, and strategic policies that prioritise the long-term sustainability and improvement of the university system.

