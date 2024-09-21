Rampant cases of vote-buying have been observed in several polling units in the ongoing governorship election across Edo State.

It is unclear how much voters are being paid in exchange for their votes.

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) war room confirmed cases of vote buying in Polling Unit 4, Uromi Ward 4, Esan North East in the state.

It also reported cases of vote buying at Polling Unit 4, Ward 5, Eguare Primary School, Esan Central.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to take immediate action and ensure a free, fair, and credible election process.

Vote buying remains one of the threat to Nigeria’s elections.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had earlier deployed operatives to the Edo State governorship election against vote buying during the poll.

“We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement. Vote buying is a financial crime and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere,” the commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede said.

Channels TV reported how operatives of the EFCC arrested two males and a female, suspected to be vote buyers in the ongoing election.

They were arrested around 10:00 a.m. in the Egor Local Government Area of the state, but some residents protested the arrest, claiming the individuals were being unfairly victimised.

Seventeen candidates – 16 men and one woman – are in the race to replace Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose tenure ends in November.

