The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested some suspected vote-buyers at the ongoing governorship election in Edo State.
The suspects were arrested at about 10 a.m., on Saturday in Egor Local Government Area of the state, Channels television reported.
The operatives of the anti-graft agency left the location with three suspects – two males and a female.
Some residents however, kicked against the arrest claiming the suspects were victimised.
|
It is not clear which political party the suspects are supporting as about 17 political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party battle the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state to produce a successor to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is leaving the office in November after serving his two-term of eight years.
READ ALSO: #EdoDecides2024: Police arrest two, recover firearms in overnight operations
EFCC had deployed operatives in the South-south state to check vote-buying which has been a recurring decimal in elections in the country.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999