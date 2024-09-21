The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested some suspected vote-buyers at the ongoing governorship election in Edo State.

The suspects were arrested at about 10 a.m., on Saturday in Egor Local Government Area of the state, Channels television reported.

The operatives of the anti-graft agency left the location with three suspects – two males and a female.

Some residents however, kicked against the arrest claiming the suspects were victimised.

It is not clear which political party the suspects are supporting as about 17 political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party battle the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state to produce a successor to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is leaving the office in November after serving his two-term of eight years.

EFCC had deployed operatives in the South-south state to check vote-buying which has been a recurring decimal in elections in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

