The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has alleged that PDP supporters were being arrested by security operatives in the state.

Mr Ighodalo spoke at exactly 10:40 a.m. on Saturday when he arrived at his polling unit in Ewohimi Community in Esan South-east local government area of the state, to cast his vote.

He voted at Polling Unit 3 – Ward 2, Idinrio Primary School, Okagbe, Ewohimi, Esan South-east LGA.

The PDP candidate claimed some of the supporters arrested “were only queuing up” at polling units for accreditation when they were arrested by security operatives.

He also claimed that he received information that there have been delays in the commencement of voting across the polling units in his “strongholds.”

Mr Ighodalo, however, said he “would not jump into conclusion” at the moment.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider extending the election in Ewohimi Community given that heavy rainfall affected the commencement of the exercise across the community.

“Voting has been delayed for over two hour in my strongholds, ” he said.

