The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Monday Okpebholo remains its candidate for governor in today’s governorship election in Edo.
Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja.
Mr Morka said the clarification became necessary following fake news that a magistrate court had disqualified Mr Okpebholo.
“In the final hours of the Edo gubernatorial election scheduled to be held Saturday, 21 September 2024, certain political parties have desperately resorted to forgery and disinformation on our candidate.
|
“The blackmail is to the extent of circulating a fake magistrate court ruling purportedly disqualifying Sen. Okpebholo, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the election.
“The circulated ruling is fake, a fabrication and an act of pure desperation in the face of their imminent defeat at the polls,” Mr Morka said.
He said the magistrate who purportedly issued the fake ruling had issued a disclaimer stating that it did not emanate from him.
Mr Morka added that the fake ruling, intended to sow doubt about the APC candidate, was a blatant and calculated attempt to subvert the will of the Edo electorate.
“We call on our law enforcement agencies to identify, investigate and bring the perpetrators of this falsehood to book,” he said.
He, therefore, urged Edo voters to remain vigilant and resolute in the exercise of their democratic rights at the polls.
He expressed trust that the Edo people would ignore this and other illegal devices by desperate candidates and their parties to subvert the election.
“Sen. Monday Okpebholo is and remains the standard bearer of the APC in the Edo gubernatorial election,” Mr Morka stated.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999