The Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State Olumide Akpata has dispelled a rumour of his withdrawal from the election slated for Saturday.

Mr Akpata, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, said contrary to the rumour making the rounds, he did not step down for anyone.

He said he could not have quit the race which he is in to win.

A statement purportedly credited to Mr Akpata flying around on social media has it that the Labour Party candidate will no longer be contesting.

Mr Akpata denied the statement via his official X handle on Friday evening.

He said has garnered enough support from the people in the state to win the race.

“Let me be unequivocally clear: I am still in the race. The notion that I would step down on the eve of the election, after the overwhelming support received from the good people of our State, borders on delusion

“I am in this race because that is what the Edo needs, I refuse any attempt by anyone to convince. Nothing has changed and I encourage voters in Edo State to go to the polls tomorrow,” he said.

There are 17 candidates in the governorship race scrambling to replace Governor Godwin Obaseki who will step down after completing his second term in office on 12 November.

