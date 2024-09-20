Of the 17 candidates vying for the governorship seat in Saturday’s election in Edo State, South-South Nigeria, Patience Ofure-Key is the only female flagbearer.

But there are six other women who will be on the ballot as deputy governorship candidates in the election.

Representing Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Ms Ofire-Key is defying the odds to put up a good fight.

However, the situation further stresses the low representation of women in the Nigerian political atmosphere.

Although 17 candidates were cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tom Iseghohi of the Action Alliance (AA) recently pulled out, but his name will still be on the ballot.

This leaves 16 others to slug it out in the race to succeed Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor.

The winner will be inaugurated in November and will assume the position at the Dennis Osadebay Government House in Benin City, Edo State capital.

But of the 17 cleared candidatese, all eyes are on three major contenders- Asuerinme Ighodalo (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (APC) and Olumide Akpata (LP).

Out of the three leading contenders, only Mr Akpata has a female deputy, reflecting support for gender balance.

Oluyinka Alufohai, a 42-year-old, is on the ballot alongside Mr Akpata, as his deputy.

Ofure-Key’s profile

The 50-year-old Ofure-Key holds a dual Nigerian and United States citizen. She has a varied career in health, business, and philanthropy.

The candidate has also held several leadership positions, including as Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Chamber of Commerce in the USA.

However, she presented to the electoral body only her Senior Secondary School Certificate obtained from the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC).

Female deputies

Of the 17 candidates, only six has women as their deputies representing 35 per cent representation.

The female deputies include Obazee Ramatu (Action Democratic Party), Ovarenua Paul (All People’s Party), Omorogbe Kingsley (Boot Party), Alufohai Oluyinka (Labour Party).

Others are Isopkan Ihueghian (New Nigeria People’s Party) and Idubor Joyce (Zenith Labour Party).

Gender distribution

There are more male voters in the Edo governorship election as contained in INEC’s final register of voters for the poll.

The commission announced that out of 2,629,025 registered voters in the state, 2,249,780 have collected their Permanent Voter Cards, representing 85.57 per cent of the total registered voters.

There are 1,370,061 male voters, representing 52 per cent, while 1,258,964 are female voters, making up 48 per cent.

Gender balance

In Nigeria’s politics, women are barely represented. Almost half of Nigeria’s population are women, but gender equality remains a challenge .

Women contribute significantly to Nigerian politics, especially on election days, but their representation in political and decision-making positions hasn’t been fair enough.

In his inaugural speech in 2023, President Bola Tinubu promised to feature women “prominently,” in his administration.

However, he only achieved five per cent gender inclusion in his first year.

This is despite a two-year old landmark judgement ordering the Nigerian government to implement the National Gender Policy by alloting 35 per cent appointment in the public sector to women.

According to the policy, women empowerment and gender equality are fundamental human rights at the core of equitable development.

Since Mrs Ofure-Key does not belong to any of the mainstream parties in the race, it is left to be seen if she would make any significant difference.

