The Federal Government is to unveil a new National Values Charter which will serve as Nigeria’s compass for civic values, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said.

Mr Idris made this known on Thursday at the opening of a one-day capacity-building conference organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The conference, organised for members of the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges, was on “Ethics and Code of Conduct as Tools for Enhanced Legislative Performance in Promoting Good Governance.”

Represented by the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, Mr Idris said the aim was to entrench the right values and attitudes.

“The government of President Bola Tinubu, through the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, is set to launch the National Values Charter, which will serve as Nigeria’s compass for civic values.

“NOA has diligently worked to produce a brand-new National Values Charter for our dear country, in line with the President’s commitment to a moral, ethical, and cultural reawakening across the land.

“It is also for the entrenchment of the right values, attitudes, habits and perspectives deep in the hearts and minds of all the people of this great nation,” he said.

The minister explained that the charter was carefully crafted and designed to accomplish two primary goals.

According to him, it is to ensure that all Nigerians are fully aware of their rights and protections under the Constitution and the laws of the land.

Also, he said the charter would ensure governments at all levels were equally aware of all the constitutionally guaranteed obligations they owe to the citizenry.

“This first goal is encapsulated in the seven core promises aspect of the charter; to sensitise and awaken all Nigerians to all of our responsibilities as citizens of this great and beautiful country.

“This means the responsibilities that we have not just to one another but also to the government and the nation.

“The second goal is captured in the seven commitments aspect of the charter. The charter, therefore, nicely balances rights and responsibilities, within the democratic context that our country proudly upholds,” he said.

The minister sought the support of the legislature in assimilating and enthroning the impending National Values Charter as a tenet that would define generations of Nigerians to come.

Ethical conduct critical to legislative accountability – Speaker Tajudeen Abbas

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said that members of the legislature are entrusted with the solemn responsibility of representing the people, shaping laws that govern the country, and upholding democratic values.

Mr Abbas, represented by Solomon Bob, said that at the heart of this responsibility is the imperative of ethical conduct.

The Speaker said that legislative ethics and adherence to a code of conduct remained foundational to the credibility and effectiveness of any parliamentary or legislative system.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we adhere to the highest level of ethical conduct, both in our legislative duties and in our personal dealings.

“Ethical lapses can erode public trust and diminish the legitimacy of legislative processes. When citizens perceive their representatives as corrupt or unethical, the very fabric of our democracy is weakened.

“On the other hand, when we, as legislators uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability, we inspire confidence in the legislative process and reinforce the social contract between the government and the governed.

“The code of conduct for legislators is not just a set of rules; it is a reflection of our commitment to the values of democracy and good governance.

“We must always remember that our position as legislators is one of trust, and we are accountable to the people we serve,” he said.

Why the conference was organised – NILDS DG

The Director-General of NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the conference provided an opportunity for members of the committee on ethics and privileges to engage in deep reflection and dialogue on how to strengthen the ethical framework guiding legislative conduct.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said the decisions the committee makes, the standards it upholds and the behaviours it promotes will help in shaping the reputation of the national assembly and, by extension, the overall perception of governance in Nigeria.

“The effectiveness of our legislature, to a large extent, hinges on our commitment to ethical conduct.

“As members of the committee on ethics and Privileges, you are at the forefront of promoting transparency and accountability within our institutions.

“Your leadership is vital in ensuring that our legislative processes are not only transparent but also characterised by integrity and public trust.

“In a time when public confidence in government institutions is paramount, your role is more critical than ever,” he said.

He said the conference would contribute to the ongoing national dialogue on rethinking governance in the country and ensuring that ethical leadership became the cornerstone of Nigeria’s democracy.

