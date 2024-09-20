A coalition of 67 civil society organisations has criticised the President Bola Tinubu administration’s habitual crackdown on dissents and undermining of Nigeria’s civic environment, amid increasing public discontent fuelled by corruption and policies with negative impacts on ordinary Nigerians.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the coalition maintained that the administration’s style of governance and policies have intensified socio-economic challenges and created an atmosphere of fear, where legitimate grievances are met with violence rather than constructive dialogue.

“Therefore, we condemn in strong terms the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to suppress dissent among citizens, restrict civil society, and undermine Nigeria’s civic environment.

“The actions taken by the government in recent weeks have raised serious concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in our nation. It is alarming to witness the increasing measures aimed at stifling voices that challenge the status quo, as well as the systematic targeting of organisations and individuals who advocate for transparency, accountability, and social justice,” the statement said.

The coalition expressed deep concern about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s use of security agencies as tools of harassment and intimidation against labour groups and outspoken civil society organisations.

It said this attitude raises serious questions about Nigeria’s commitment to democratic principles.

The coalition urged prompt “rectification of the numerous errors made in the past months, which have not only eroded public trust but have also created an atmosphere of fear and repression.”

It advised the government to acknowledge its “missteps” and take “immediate action to restore the rights and freedoms that are the cornerstone of a democratic society”.

Among the remedies they called on the government to embark on are reversing policies or actions “that unjustly limit the ability of citizens to express their opinions, assemble peacefully, and engage in meaningful dialogue with their government.”

The Tinubu administration has been widely condemned for its attack on press freedom and civil liberties since coming on board in May last year.

The president’s last 15 and a half months in office have been marked by arbitrary arrests and harassment of journalists, protesters, and dissents by law enforcement agencies.

The coalition noted the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters during the #EndBadGovernance protest last month, when Nigerians surged to the streets to express their grievances about the economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

Security agents fired teargas and live ammunition at peaceful protesters in different parts of the country. More than 1,000 individuals were arrested in connection with the protests. Many of the detainees, including minors, have been accused of serious crimes including terrorism and treason, raising concerns about the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of young citizens.

As a fallout of the protest, both the police and the State Security Service (SSS) have summoned, arrested and interrogated the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

The heavy-handed response resulted in at least 30 deaths, underscoring the dangers of the government’s approach to dissent, the coalition said.

Demands

The coalition called for immediate actions, including halting the unjust and illegal harassment of officials of the NLC.

It also called for provision of prompt and unconditional apology to the NLC president “for his unlawful arrest” to the NLC president.

The groups demanded the prompt release of all peaceful demonstrators detained during the #EndBadGovernance protest, particularly minors, and the dropping of treason charges against them.

They insisted that the government must implement a human rights-centred approach to dissents, cease the harassment of civic actors, and initiate dialogue involving civil society organisations, media representatives, and professional groups.

“We caution that neglecting the responsibilities will only exacerbate the struggles of Nigerians, who are already burdened by a severely mismanaged economy. It conveys to the international community that residing in “Africa’s Largest Democracy” is akin to existence under a dictatorship. It is the Government’s guaranteed ticket to both national and international embarrassment.”

“The period characterised by the oppressive measures of dictatorship ended in 1999. Such an era is not endorsed by Nigeria’s constitution and fails to meet the aspirations of the Nigerian populace, thereby lacking legitimacy,” the statement added.

The coalition includes Amnesty International Nigeria, BudgIT Foundation, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Global Rights, Yiaga Africa, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), ActionAid Nigeria, SERAP (Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project), CLEEN Foundation, and Human Rights Watch Nigeria.

