The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the commissioner of police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Benneth Igweh.

Mr Egbetokun also ordered the redeployment of the police commissioners in Rivers and Delta States.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mr Adejobi said “the posting of these strategic managers reflects the mission of the Inspector-General of Police to strategically reposition the Police Force and ensure maximum utilisation of human resources available to the Force.”

He added that the IGP urged the new CPs of State Commands to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility.

Mr Egbetokun further encouraged them to key into the police reform plans, which will help the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general.

Read full police statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

FORCE REORGANISATION: IGP ORDERS REDEPLOYMENT OF CPs RIVERS, DELTA, FCT,

Charges officers to curb insecurity, misconduct.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM., in an effort to strategically emplace a Police Force well efficient for effective policing, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioners of Police of Rivers State Command, Delta State Command and the Federal Capital territory.

The order covers the redeployment of the CP Rivers State Command, CP Olatunji Disu as the new CP FCT; CP Delta State Command, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi as the new CP Rivers State Command and CP FCT, CP Peter Opara as the new CP Delta State.

In addition, following the approval of the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police has also deployed four (4) CPs as Commissioners of Police for Abia, Lagos, Ebonyi, and Akwa-Ibom State Commands. The deployment includes the posting of CP Danladi Nda to Abia State Command; CP Olanrewaju Ishola Olawale to Lagos State Command; CP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya, fdc to Ebonyi State Command and CP Festus Eribo to Akwa-Ibom State Command.

The posting of these strategic managers reflects the mission of the Inspector-General of Police to strategically reposition the Police Force and ensure maximum utilisation of human resources available to the Force. The IGP has, however, urged the new CPs of State Commands to ensure diligence in the discharge of their lawful duties and adopt innovations that could mitigate security challenges in their respective areas of responsibility. He further encouraged them to key into the police reform plans, which will help the progress of the Nigeria Police Force and the growth of the country in general.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.

