The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of materials for Saturday’s Edo State governorship election to the 18 local government areas.
The materials were moved on Thursday from the Central Bank of Nigeria”s branch in Benin to all the local governments in the state amidst a heavy security presence.
The governorship election is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with 17 candidates expected to be on the ballot.
