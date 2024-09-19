The Director of Search and Rescue Operations for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Kennedy Mataluwo, said Thursday that his agency has set up a committee in partnership with the Borno State Government and other key stakeholders to address the impacts of the flood disaster in the state.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, Mr Mataluwo said the committee would focus on minimising the flood’s impact on the residents affected in the state.

Mr Mataluwo, an air commodore, who noted that search and rescue operations have continued in the affected parts of the state, added, “The main objective of the committee is to check the affected buildings and see if it is possible for the people to go back. This will be done when the water recedes to some extent, especially in places like 505, the College of Agriculture and so on.

“The government is also considering building the entire structures affected for the residents or relocating them to other areas that are safer.”

The latest wave of floods in the state, which began on 9 September, was reportedly caused by overflowing of Alau Dam. There are also reports of the collapse of the dam leading to the severe flooding of Fori, Galtimari, Gwange, and Bulabulin areas of Maiduguri, the state capital.

NEMA had said at least 30 people already lost their lives and more than 400,000 others forced to move away from their homes as a result of the floods, which have washed away cultivated farmlands, heightening the fear of food insecurity in the country.

Floods have also ravaged at least 13 states in the northern and the southern parts of Nigeria but have been most severe in the North-east region.

The incident has attracted a flurry of goodwill messages, palliatives, pledges and donations from governmental and non-governmental bodies and individuals to cushion its impacts on residents.

The United Nations has announced its allocation $6 million to Borno State from the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund. This amounts to N9.8 billion with an exchange rate of N1,639 to 1 US dollar.

Others who have also made donations include, Aliko Dangote, business mogul Aminu Dantata, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Search, and other supports

Mr Mataluwo said healthcare workers have been deployed to Borno State to address public health concerns in the wake of the flood disaster.

“NEMA has sent out world health and local government staff to all the camps alongside the Nigerian Air Force who is providing some medical services.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO), NEMA, and the armed forces are going around already using the fire service trucks to disinfect most of the areas, so these residents can be prevented from contracting any communicable disease(s).

“In addition, water purifiers have also been made available by NEMA in an effort to make sure these people have clean water to drink and bathe, and also prevent them from waterborne diseases,” he said.

Mr Mataluwo also said healthcare workers are monitoring the health of displaced persons and identifying those with illnesses to prevent the spread of diseases.

“Efforts are also being made in identifying people with one illness or the other, to avoid the spread. Three days back, someone was diagnosed with Mpox, but after a checkup carried out, it was determined to be scabies, but we expect to have final results next week,” he said.

He encouraged the government to provide more equipment to aid the effectiveness of the search and rescue operations.

“More equipment is needed to aid the effectiveness of the search and rescue efforts,” he said.

