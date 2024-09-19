YIAGA Africa, a civil society organisation, has identified eight local government areas in Edo State that could potentially become hotspots during the ongoing governorship election process in the state.

The local governments areas are Ikpoba/Okha, Oredo, Egor, Ovia South West, Ovia North East, Esan South East, Etsako West, and Etsako East.

YIAGA disclosed this on Thursday at a pre-election briefingl in Benin, Edo State.

Aisha Abdullahi, the chair of the 2024 Edo Election Mission, who spoke on behalf of YIAGA, warned of a high likelihood that politicians might resort to violence to manipulate the upcoming election.

She pointed out that the campaign period has been marked by “strong-arm tactics and violence.”

The off-season governorship election is scheduled for Saturday, with 17 candidates on the ballot.

Last week, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the deployment of 35,000 police personnel to the state for the election.

However, major political parties and actors in the election have been engaging in inflammatory rhetoric, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) refusing to sign the peace accord initiated by the National Peace Committtee (NPC).

YIAGA highlighted the involvement of cult groups in the campaign process and the high level of proliferation of small arms across the country.

“The activities of cult groups and political thugs have intensified amidst the proliferation of small and light arms. YIAGA Africa is concerned that politicians will tactically employ violence and intimidation to suppress voters in specific polling units and LGAs,” the statement reads in part.

It added, “Armed groups and political thugs may disrupt INEC’s deployment of election materials or elections at the polling units to influence the outcome of the elections.

“The volatile security environment in these LGAs necessitates a strategic and neutral deployment of security forces.”

To address the concerns over security, YIAGA called on security agencies to ensure that all deployed personnel strictly adhere to the code of conduct for election security.

The organisation asked security personnel to act professionally without bias, apprehend electoral offenders, and respect the rights of citizens, media, and observers.

Voter Inducement: Sharing of ₦1,000, N2000 to voters

YIAGA also raised concerns over voter inducement, which, according to the organisation, involves politicians sharing cash, gifts, and food items to entice voters.

The organisation says the act may undermine the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

YIAGA stated that it “observed multiple instances of voter inducement during the pre-election campaign period in Edo State. Political parties and politicians continue to distribute cash, gifts, and food items to entice voters.

“These monetary gifts, ranging from ₦1,000 to ₦2,000, raise serious concerns about the credibility of the electoral process. These practices of voter inducement undermine the integrity of the electoral process, as they can distort the free will of the electorate and compromise the democratic principle of free and fair elections.”

The group noted that the practice may extend to election day, turning polling units into the epicentre of vote buying.

it said that voters should be allowed to make voting decisions based on informed judgment rather than material incentives.

YIAGA also raised concerns about a potential low turnout of voters due to the threat of violence, economic hardship, and lack of confidence in the electoral process.

Over 2.2 million voters are expected to participate in Saturday’s poll, which observers believe will be a three-horse race between Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

