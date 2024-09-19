The World Health Organisation (WHO) together with the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has launched a global concussion awareness campaign.

This was contained in a statement issued by WHO on Wednesday.

The campaign “Suspect and Protect: No Match is Worth the Risk,” aims to educate players, coaches, and medical staff on the risks of brain injuries, and particularly concussion, and promote safe return-to-play practices.

Concussion

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, noted that concussion as a brain injury should always be taken seriously, noting that “playing football should be something enjoyed safely, by everyone, everywhere.”

“By knowing the signs of concussion, by being aware of the risks, and by treating a concussion correctly, you can help to put player safety first,” he said.

Also on his part, the WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, described concussion is a public health issue requiring greater awareness.

He said: “Concussion is a public health issue of concern at all levels of football, and many other sports, requiring greater levels of awareness and action.

“That is why WHO is proud to team up with FIFA on the Suspect and Protect campaign to promote ways to protect the brains of footballers, young and old, around the world from the risks of concussion.”

According to the statement, concussion symptoms may take up to 72 hours to appear, and that players should be removed from play immediately if suspected of having a concussion. “Medical evaluation within 24 hours and gradual return-to-play under medical guidance are also crucial.”

Concussion awareness campaign

WHO stated that the campaign is in line with the strategic objectives for the Global Game for 2023–2027.

FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for 2023-2027 focuses on four main areas: enhancing competitions, developing football globally, strengthening governance and regulation, and driving revenue growth and digital transformation.

The key goals include increasing female participation, expanding membership among others.

The statement noted that the objectives aim to drive growth, development, and innovation in football worldwide, aligning with FIFA’s mission to develop the game and touch the world.

The campaign emphasises the importance of understanding concussion as a traumatic brain injury, identifying concussion symptoms, and immediately removing players with symptoms from play to seek medical attention.

The statement revealed that this initiative will be rolled out across all FIFA channels, while also providing toolkits to 211 FIFA Member Associations for implementation at national, regional, and local levels.

Additionally the campaign is built upon three main action points for audiences within national teams, professional clubs and leagues and amateur and grassroots communities

Mr Infantino appreciated his team for their relentless effort.

“A big thank you to FIFA’s member associations for their efforts in launching with us and for following the advice provided by our colleagues at the World Health Organisation,” he said.

Understanding concussion risks in football

FIFA’s concussion awareness campaign emphasises the importance of recognising and responding to concussion symptoms. “Whether you’re a player, coach, team doctor, parent, or carer, understanding concussion as a traumatic brain injury is crucial.”

To address this, FIFA recommends that people must be aware that concussion is a serious injury requiring immediate attention, and that they should know the common signs, including headache, nausea, balance problems, dizziness, blurred vision, sensitivity to light and noise, memory issues, drowsiness, confusion, and sleep disturbances.

It said if anyone sustains a direct or indirect impact to their head, face, neck, or body, they should be assessed for concussion symptoms, which may take up to 72 hours to appear.

It further stated that if symptoms occur, individuals are protected by immediately removing them from play, saying that “a doctor’s evaluation is necessary within 24 hours, and players should follow medical guidance on return to play.”

It further noted that some symptoms require urgent medical attention, and that it’s essential to remember that concussion symptoms can evolve over time.

“The campaign’s clear message is: no match is worth the risk,” the statement said.

WHO’s growing efforts

Meanwhile, WHO said it has been working to promote optimal brain development, neurological health, and well-being globally, with its key focus areas including strengthening brain health infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries, developing integrated, person-centered brain health approaches, and promoting global collaboration and investment.”

Guided by the Intersectoral Global Action Plan (2022-2031), WHO said the efforts are aimed to improve care, recovery, and participation for individuals with neurological disorders, addressing the 70 per cent of global burden affecting low- and middle-income countries.

