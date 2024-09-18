Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) FCT chapter, have embarked on an indefinite strike starting Wednesday, 18 September.

The decision comes after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier issued by the teachers to the six area councils in the FCT without the fulfilment of their demands.

In an interview with the NUT FCT Chairperson, Stephen Knabayi, he explained that the strike is not the union’s first, having suspended the strike in January due to an agreement with the government.

However, he lamented that none of the demands have been met since then.

He said: “It was a resumption of the suspended strike. We suspended it some time ago, and we are back at it because the government authority did not keep their agreement with us. We have made several follow-ups and sent several letters, but they have refused to implement what was agreed upon. Everything was worked out on paper, but within these months, none of it has been implemented.”

He noted that the union’s demands include the payment of arrears related to promotions and the national minimum wage, among others.

“We have about six demands, including arrears of promotions, arrears of the new national minimum wage, and others. All of them were put together on a template on how they would be paid monthly, but within this number of months, none has been implemented,” he said.

The union, in a communiqué shared with PREMIUM TIMES and issued after its State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting on 17 September, highlighted the key issues that led to the resumption of the strike.

The union acknowledged the intervention of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who facilitated the payment of 40 per cent of the 25 months’ minimum wage arrears. However, it expressed dissatisfaction with the area councils’ failure to respond to the union’s 14-day ultimatum.

The communiqué was co-signed by Abdullahi Ashafa, the State Chairperson; Margaret Jethro (secretary), and Ibukun Adekeye, publicity secretary.

Unresolved demands

In the communiqué, the union listed the demands, including the payment of the remaining 60 per cent of the 25-month minimum wage arrears, implementation and payment of arrears of the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increases, implementation and payment of arrears of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance, payment of arrears of the N35,000 wage award, and correct and continuous implementation of the template on outstanding entitlements of teachers as agreed in 2022.

The union emphasised the union’s frustration with the lack of communication from government officials.

“We gave an ultimatum of two weeks, but there was nothing from the government. None of the government officials or area council chairmen called for a discussion with us.”

Following deliberations, the union directed all primary school teachers in the FCT to resume the strike, resulting in the closure of all public primary schools in the territory. The union also urged parents to remain informed of the situation and disregard any counter-directives.

