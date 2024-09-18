An aide of former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal remanded in prison for sharing media content considered offensive to the sitting governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has been released on bail.
Shafiu Umar was remanded in a correctional facility on 28 August for allegedly insulting the governor, his wife, and his deputy in a Facebook post.
Mr Umar allegedly shared a video of the governor struggling to deliver a speech in English and also posted Mr Aliyu’s senior secondary school leaving certificate online.
Mr Umar was also accused of sharing a document that indicated that Governor Aliyu failed his senior secondary school examination as he scored F9 in English Language.
|
A magistrate, Fatima Hassan, granted Mr Umar a N1 million bail, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.
The prosecution said the defendant circulated a video of the governor’s wife, Fatima Aliyu, “ spraying” money during her birthday ceremony despite the present hardships faced by citizens.
Ruling on the bail application, the magistrate also ordered that the surety to Mr Umar be a resident of Sokoto and that the accused person deposit his National Identity Card along with two copies of passport photographs in the court.
She adjourned the case to 10 October for a hearing.
The magistrate ordered that the defendant should be remanded in a corrections facility until the bail conditions are met.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999