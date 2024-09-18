Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for unified efforts to address the escalating threats posed by climate change across Nigeria, particularly in the North-east region.

Speaking on Wednesday at the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Climate Change Summit in Gombe, Mr Shettima emphasised the urgent need for innovation and resilience to counter the growing environmental challenges.

“The past few days have reminded us of the harsh realities of climate change,” Mr Shettima said, lamenting the recent tragedies caused by natural disasters.

He urged Nigerians to take decisive action as lives, livelihoods, and communities face increasing risks.

“None of us is immune to this existential threat to our ecosystem,” he added.

The vice president praised the NEDC for organising the summit, highlighting the region’s vulnerability to climate change, exacerbated by years of conflict and environmental degradation.

He also stressed Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 through the Energy Transition Plan and National Climate Change Policy.

Mr Shettima underscored the importance of initiatives like the Great Green Wall in combating desertification and urged for stronger solutions to bolster the country’s climate resilience.

He concluded by reaffirming the federal government’s support in ensuring the success of the NEDC’s climate action initiatives.

In his speech, Paul Tarfa, the chairperson of the NEDC, emphasised the significance of the North-East Stabilisation and Development Master Plan (NESDMP) in addressing the region’s climate and security challenges.

Mr Tarfa, a retired army major-general, said the Commission is committed to addressing the dual challenges of climate change and the devastation caused by years of insurgency in the region.

“This retreat is an essential milestone for the NEDC as we come together to reflect, strategise, and set the course for the effective implementation of the NESDMP,” Mr Tarfa stated.

In his remarks, Muhammad Alkali, managing director of the commission, highlighted the dire environmental challenges confronting Nigeria’s North-east region.

Mr Alkali emphasised the urgency of addressing key issues such as desertification, drought, biodiversity loss, climate-induced displacement, and weak institutional capacity that are hindering sustainable development in the region.

“The North-east region has been severely impacted by desertification due to the encroaching Sahara Desert, leading to land degradation and reduced agricultural productivity.

“This presents a direct threat to food security and the livelihoods of rural communities,” Mr Alkali stated.

“Water scarcity, exacerbated by the shrinking of Lake Chad, has further intensified these challenges, leaving millions of people struggling for access to safe drinking water,” he said.

