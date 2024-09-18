A group of student leaders at the University of Ibadan has written to the management of the institution to request an extension to the deadline for the payment of school fees as the first semester examinations for the 2023/2024 academic session commence on Monday.

The deadline for payment, as announced by the university, is Friday 20 September.

Last month, the university council approved an increment in the fees payable by students, sparking another round of protests since the fee hike was first announced in April.

The protest in August forced the university to shut down the campus for three weeks, asking them to resume on Friday, 20 September, ahead of the examinations on Monday.

As the deadline draws near, more students and student bodies are seen on social media crowdfunding for their members to pay the school fees.

Meanwhile, the student leaders alleged that the students who applied for loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have not had their applications treated by the body for more than two months.

But efforts to get the reaction of the financial agency were unsuccessful as calls to the phone number of an official of the public relations unit, Nasir Ayitogo, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.

The university’s spokesperson, Joke Akinpelu, did not respond to a phone call by our reporter. She has also yet to respond to a text message seeking the institution’s official response.

Students write VC

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Kayode Adebowale, the Council of Departmental Presidents asked that the university management permit students who are yet to pay the school fees to sit for the General Studies (GES) examinations scheduled for next week.

The letter, titled: “Request for Extension of School Fee Payment and Permission to Sit GES Exam”, was jointly signed by Iyun Samuel, the Chairperson of the council; Akpokodje Innocent, the Vice Chairperson; Agbajeola Rofiat, the Secretary, and Badru Olamide, the Public Relations Officer.

“Given the current economic situation, we understand the review in the amount of school fees being paid by the students recently made by the school governing council. However, a significant number of students are struggling to pay their full fees by the deadline, especially the indigent students of the University of Ibadan. This situation is leading to considerable stress and making it difficult for students to concentrate on their studies,” reads part of the letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

They said students who applied for student loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have their applications still awaiting approval.

“In light of these circumstances, we kindly request an extension on the fee payment deadline. We also plead for your consideration on students who are yet to pay their school fees be permitted to sit for the GES exam next week,” the letter added.

Fee hike

The management of the institution had in April increased school fees from an average of N20,000-N30,000 to about N200,000-N400,000, which also sparked protests at the time. The protests forced the university to suspend the August payment deadline it earlier set for the payment.

However, in the last week of August, the university governing council, chaired by Bisi Akande, a national leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), approved the increments, sparking another round of protests on 30 August.

The university responded by shutting down the campus and asking students to vacate the hostels for three weeks. In the circular directing students to vacate the hostels, the registrar, Ganiu Saliu, asked the students to resume on 20 September, the same day registration is scheduled to close.

Mr Saliu added that examinations begin on Monday, 23 September.

Students crowdfund

On social media, PREMIUM TIMES reviewed several posts by student bodies asking social media users to donate so they can pay for their school fees.

Some of the student bodies observed are; The Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria Students (PCANS), Nigerian Universities Nursing Students Association, University of Ibadan Medical Students’ Association, and the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Meanwhile, some social media users have also expressed concern about the situation with some of them accusing the university of being insensitive.

“University of Ibadan students crowdfunding their school fees isn’t something I thought I’d see so soon. The country is hard, and the fees are worsening,” an X user, @DibiaErnesto, posted.

Another user, @Yourdesigngurl posted: “Everyone wanted a federal university then because the fees are reasonable and in some states almost free, seeing University of Ibadan students crowdfund for school fees is a stark reminder of how far gone this country is.”

