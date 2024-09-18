The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, postponed the judgement in a suit seeking the removal of Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) till 23 September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter, which was earlier fixed for today (Wednesday), was not on the cause list.

NAN gathered that the court registrar had informed parties in the suit that the judgement was not ready and communicated the new judgement date to them.

“We have already called the parties on phone to inform them of the development. A new date is next week, 23 September,” a reliable court of official said.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, had, on 5 July, fixed today (18 September) for the judgement.

Mr Ekwo fixed the date after lawyers to the plaintiff, Benjamin Davou, and lawyers to the defence adopted their processes and made their submission for and against the case.

The plaintiff, the North Central APC Forum led by Saleh Zazzaga, had filed the suit to queried the propriety of Mr Ganduje’s appointment as the National Chairman of the APC when he is not from the North Central geo-political zone, whose turn, suit said, was to fill the position.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/599/2024, the plaintiff listed Mr Ganduje, the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the 1st to the 3rd defendants respectively.

The plaintiff wants the court to, among others, restrain Mr Ganduje from further parading himself as the chairman of the APC.

It also prays the court to issue an order directing INEC not to accord recognition to all actions taken by the APC, including congresses, primaries and nominations, since Mr Ganduje became APC Chairman on August 3, 2023.

The plaintiff is contending among others, that Mr Ganduje is occupying the office of the APC chairman illegally, not being from a state in the North Central geo-political zone.

It argued that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC breached the party’s constitution when it appointed Mr Ganduje, from Kano State in the North West geo- political zone to replace Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State in the North Central geo-political zone.

It also argued that Ganduje’s appointment to replace Abdullahi was contrary to Article 31.5(1) f of the APC constitution and ultra-vires the powers of the NEC of the party, among other prayers.

(NAN)

