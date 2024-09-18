The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested one Taimako Mato, said to be leader of a gunrunning syndicate. The police also recovered a weapon handling instructor at an undisclosed Boko Haram camp.

Mr Mato was arrested with four other members of the syndicate.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said that the police operations in August across Nigeria led to the arrest.

“In more recent events, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have made outstanding breakthrough in the fight against several types of violent crimes across the country, one of which is the dismantling and arrest of a gunrunning syndicate operating in the Bauchi-Plateau region.

“The suspects, identified as Taimako Mato ‘m’, John Danladi ‘m’, Mohammed Munkail ‘m’, Manasseh William ‘m’ and Muhammadu Haddi ‘m’ were arrested with 1 PKT Machine Gun, 40 rounds of 37.2mm and 95rounds of 62mm cartridge ammunition. The leader of the syndicate, Taimako Mato, was a weapon handling instructor at a Boko Haram camp, who procures these prohibited weapons and passes them on to the other members of the syndicate to sell to various buyers,” he stated.

Robbery suspects, kidnappers nabbed

According to the police spokesperson, the Force In separate operations across the country also arrested 295 armed robbery suspects, 186 kidnappers, 271 murder/Homicide suspects, and recovered 4087 ammunition in last month.

He said, the police also apprehended 71 suspects for unlawful possession of firearms, 199 for alleged sexual-related offences, 143 for alleged involvement in cultism, and 1575 suspects arrested for other various crimes.

The Force also recovered 185 firearms, 4,087 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, 111 vehicles and rescued 129 kidnapped victims.

As part of the effort to curb insecurity, Mr Adejobi said, the Inspector General Of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has implemented several strategies and tactics targeted at fighting against all forms of crimes across the country.

“The Inspector General of Police once again reassures members of the public of the Police Force’s dedication to protecting the lives and property, and to this effect, the IGP has emplaced several strategies and tactics, aimed at combating various forms of crimes in all spheres. The IGP hereby calls for citizens’ full support in actualizing this goal and establishing a utopia in our dear country,” he stated.

Read the statement in full here.

