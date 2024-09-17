Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a total of 2,249,780 registered voters have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the state.
This represents 85.57 per cent of the 2,629,025 total registered voters in the state.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.
Mr Olumekun said that 379,245 PVCs, representing 14.43 per cent, were uncollected as of Monday, 16 September, at the end of the extended period for PVC collection in the state.
|
He said that, consequently, INEC was making available data on PVC collection on a Polling Unit basis in Edo ahead of the governorship election to be held on 21 September.
“There are 4,519 Polling Units in the State. Voting will take place in each unit.
READ ALSO: Edo 2024 Election: INEC records highest collection of voter’s card – Official
“The detailed breakdown of the number of PVCs collected, as well as the number uncollected in each unit, has been uploaded to our website for guidance of political parties, candidates and public information,” Mr Olumekun said.
He advised persons interested in viewing the 128-page document to visit the commission’s website.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999