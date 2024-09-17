The special adviser on Investment to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has resigned from his appointment and joined the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Sani Dambo also resigned from the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) alongside Rabiu Durun, another NNPP chieftain, who joined the APC on Monday.

The politicians were received by Barau Jibrin, the deputy senate president, at the latter’s residence in Abuja.

Mr Jibrin announced the development in a statement he posted on Facebook.

“Today (Monday), I welcomed a distinguished personality, Alhaji Sani Abdulkadir Dambo, a top aide to the Kano State Governor, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“His return marks a homecoming, and I am proud to see him pledge his commitment to supporting the APC in Kano and at the national level.

“His words of loyalty and expertise will undoubtedly add value to our collective efforts to transform Nigeria.

“In the same light, I am delighted to welcome Alhaji Rabiu Alhassan Durun, another strong political figure from Kabo LGA, to the APC.

“Both men have shown their dedication to progress, and their decision to join us reflects their confidence in our vision for Nigeria. May Almighty Allah guide and bless our efforts, Mr Jibrin stated.

Mr Dambo’s resignation from the NNPP administration in Kano followed that of Abdulraham Mai Kadama, the senior special assistant to the governor on entrepreneurship, who resigned from his appointment on 15 August.

Like Mr Dambo, Mr Mai-Kadama also announced his defection to the APC after meeting the deputy senate president, Mr Jibrin.

Mr Mai Kadama, among other roles, was the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement in Plateau State and G-6 in Kano State before defecting to the APC.

