The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Nemi Iwo, has dismissed allegations linking his deployment to the state to the influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike as baseless..

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, on Monday in Benin, the Edo State capital, quoted Mr Iwo as describing the claims as “baseless” and “mischievous”.

Mr Iwo said his deployment was a routine administrative procedure within the Police Force.

“It’s laughable to suggest that the deployment was influenced by the FCT Minister. I don’t have any personal or professional ties with him,” he said.

According to him, associating with the FCT Minister is a thing of pride, “but it is pertinent to clear the air that our paths have never crossed in any way.”

“The CP is not an electoral umpire as such, I cannot determine the outcome of an election as more senior officers, including two DIGs, AIGs, CPs and other senior officers have been deployed to supervise the conduct of Edo election.

“Moreso, the innovations adopted by the INEC does not accrue any powers or privileges to the Police to influence the outcome of any election.

“On this note, the command condemns this mischievous news and wish to urge the good people of Edo State to disregard the unfounded story,” he said.

He, however, reassured the public of the command’s commitment to neutrality and professionalism in the upcoming governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in Edo State, had accused the police of bias and refused to sign the peace accord aimed at committing governorship candidates and their parties to peace during the election.

(NAN)

