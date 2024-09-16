The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has unveiled the #OneNigeria/UnityFabric, which she described as a symbol of national unity.

The fabric was designed by 25-year-old Mofinyinfoluwa Bamidele, a graduate of the University of Ibadan.

Miss Bamidele, who went home with a prize of N25 million, emerged the winner of a fabric designs competition, organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), chaired by Mrs Tinubu.

The First Lady, in her keynote address at the unveiling of the #OneNigeria/UnityFabric and announcement of the winner of the competition, which was held on Monday at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, explained that the concept of a national fabric was inspired by her visit to Zimbabwe in December 2023, where she saw a similar initiative.

She said the #OneNigeria/UnityFabric Competition was launched in February 2024, calling on youth aged 15 to 25 to create a design that would represent Nigeria’s unity.

A panel of judges, including renowned fashion icon Zainab Abba Folawiyo, international textile fashion designer Banke Kuku and other friends of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, selected the best design from 111 entries.

Mrs Tinubu commended the rigorous selection process and thanked the judges and members of the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) for their efforts.

“Today, my heart is filled with joy as we have just witnessed the unveiling of the #OneNigeriaUnity Fabric, the announcement of the winner of the competition and the presentation of prize ceremony. I say big congratulations to Miss Bamidele Mufiyinfoluwa, she did quite a fantastic job.

“I would like to briefly share the background to what led us to this moment. In December 2023, I visited Zimbabwe for the launch of #WeAreEqual Unifying Campaign of the Organisation of the African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and on this visit, I came across the concept of a national fabric, which they have, and this fascinated me.

“I believe this concept is a unifying one, where we can infuse our cultural diversity and break down tribal barriers to identify as a people of one nation. So I decided that it would be a good idea to have a similar experience.

“Upon my arrival, at one of the meetings of the Governing Council of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), I mooted the idea and to my surprise, everyone seemed excited about it. Thereafter, the #OneNigeriaUnity Fabric Competition was announced through various media platforms in February 2024, calling on all our youth between the ages of 15 and 25 to create a design for a fabric that will be launched as the national unity fabric.

“Entries for this competition closed on the 30th of June, 2024. On 2nd of July, 2024, we invited two panelists; a renowned fashion icon, Princess Zainab Abba Folawiyo, who has been at the forefront of the fashion industry for 60 years, and Miss Banke Kuku, an international textile fashion designer. She’s the one who actually designed the gift scarves I give out because she’s a textile designer.

“Both of them, with members of the Governing Board, and some friends of RHI, had the task of selecting the best design from 111 entries. This selection process was rigorous, but today, we are happy to present the best design selected by our expert judges. Well done, and thank you,” Mrs Tinubu said.

The First Lady also disclosed that the new national fabric would be worn across the country to celebrate the Independence Day Anniversary on 1 October.

She disclosed that the fabric will be mass-produced by local manufacturers with a view to stimulate local textile industries, create jobs, and boost the economy.

The First Lady said the project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, fostering creativity, supporting local enterprises, and celebrating national identity and unity to the nation as it moves forward.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who sent in their entries. We received entries from Nigerians across the country, in the Diaspora, five of them are present today, which you all just met, apart from the winner.

“We also have a brochure of the compilation of all the entries. Every design submitted is a demonstration of the depth of talent we have in Nigeria. I applaud each one of you for your contribution. However, we can only have one winner, but I urge you not to relent in expressing your creativity, imagination and nurturing your dreams and passion”.

Also speaking at the event, the National Vice Chairman of the RHI and wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, said the fabric initiative is aimed at promoting unity and creativity in Nigeria.

She expressed pride in the realisation of the vision of the competition, which encourages Nigerians to think nationally before considering tribal or ethnic loyalties.

Mrs Shettima said the initiative includes the production and distribution of 200,000 pieces of a national unity fabric, with significant allocations to Lagos, Kano, and Abuja, and additional pieces to other stakeholders.

The event was witnessed by dignitaries from across the country, including wives of governors, wives of the leaders of the National Assembly and wives of security chiefs.

Others present were former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; former First Ladies, including Ajoke Muhammed; Fati Abubakar; and Patience Jonathan.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

16th September,2024

