The federal government has commenced the distribution of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion kits nationwide to fast-track the change of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to use CNG.

The Programme Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGi), Micheal Oluwagbemi, disclosed this during an inspection tour and distribution of the kits to six CNG conversion centres in Abuja

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six conversion centres inspected by the team are, NIPCO Oil and Gas Station Airport Road, Kia Motors at Utako, Mijo Gas Auto in Jahi, ABG CNG, Kubwa, Bovas Filling station, Wuse Zone 5 and C&L Mart Energy Solutions Ltd at Lokogoma,

Mr Oluwagbemi said President Bola Tinubu’s CNG initiative would provide Nigerians with cheaper and cleaner vehicle fueling alternatives.

“The President has assured that we are making one million conversion kits available for free for the commercial sector or at reasonable discounts for the private vehicles.

“This is to enable transportation fares to be moderated across the country over the next couple of years.

“Of course, it is technically and logistically tasking to get the kits across to Nigerians because the kits must be installed in these vehicles and they have to be done in a way that is safe and reliable as well,“ he said.

The coordinator said the federal government had signed up with over 75 conversion partners officially in eight states including Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Edo, Delta, Kogi, FCT, and Kaduna.

“These eight states are the ones where the conversion incentive programme has kicked off. In the next six to eight weeks, we’ll be having additional nine states.

The states to be included are Kwara, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Abia, Enugu, Kano, and Niger.

“These states will be joining the category of states where we have activated the programme,” he said.

Mr Oluwagbemi said they were working with governors and the private sector to ensure the conversion kits were made available to beneficiaries.

“Of course, these kits are not manufactured in Nigeria at the moment. We are also enabling local manufacturers with the capacity to ensure that we get them done locally.

We need to make sure that we move the nation’s economy in the right direction, Away from our addiction to petrol and diesel which truly is making the nation’s economy bankrupt,” he said.

For her part, the Coordinator of Business Development and Strategy of the initiative, Omolara Obileye, said the programme would reduce dependence on petrol.

She reiterated that while the commercial transporters would have 100 per cent conversion-free, private cars are expected to pay a fraction of the cost of the conversion,

“However, the cost depends on the vehicle size because there are different types of vehicles, and there is a need to understand exactly what we need to configure in the system.

“We have over 12 conversion centres in the FCT; we will continue to increase the number and update the public,” she said

Representatives of the management of the conversion centres commended the federal government for the initiative and assured that it would go a long way in ameliorating sufferings of Nigerians.

(NAN)

