The police said they have launched a manhunt for the killers of the chairperson of Ogbete Market Traders’ Association in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

Ogbete is the biggest market in Enugu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the victim, Stephen Aniagu, was shot dead at about 7 p.m. on Saturday at Moses Ogbodo Junction close to Topland Market in Amaechi Axis, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was said to be driving home when his assailants flagged down his vehicle and shot him.

In a statement on Sunday, the police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said the gunmen “double-crossed” the victim and shot him dead.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the assailants drove in a Toyota Corolla car, but later “made away” with the victim’s blue Toyota car.

“He (the victim) was taken to the hospital by police operatives who hastened to the scene but was confirmed dead by doctors.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“His corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and further investigative actions,” he said.

Manhunt

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the police tactical operatives to track down the killers.

Mr Uzuegbu asked the operatives to deploy all the intelligence and resources at their disposal to ensure that the killers are brought to justice.

The police chief also ordered the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and killing.

He assured Nigerians that the police will “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down the attackers.

READ ALSO: Police return N3 million extorted by officers from Nigerian at gunpoint

Worsening insecurity

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to some deadly attacks across the South-east.

IPOB has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading agitation for the secession of the South-east and some parts of South-south from Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

