The vice president’s spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement, said Mr Shettima spoke on Saturday at the grand finale of the APC gubernatorial campaign, held in Benin.

The vice president noted that voting for the APC candidate would create a functional state.

According to him, Edo needs a strategic thinker, a builder, and a man of the people who can rally the state’s people.

“Whether you are a civil servant or a trader, whether you are Esan or Afemai, whether you are a Christian or a Muslim, whether you are young or old, male or female, our expectations are the same.

“We all seek the same thing – a functional Edo State, a state that can provide opportunities for all of you to thrive.

“What unites us most is not our differences but our collective desire for a nation that works, a state that meets our needs,” Mr Shettima told the mammoth crowd at the campaign ground.

The vice president highlighted the recent improvement in revenue allocation to all tiers of government.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He called on the people of Edo to vote massively for the APC in order to benefit from the wind of positive change.

”I assure you that this is the best time to be a governor in Nigeria. The economic reforms of the past year, though tough, have laid the groundwork for better opportunities ahead.

“With increased allocations to the states, your incoming government has more resources to bankroll programmes and projects that benefit you.”

Mr Shettima noted that the APC candidate in the 21 September Edo governorship poll, Mr Okpebholo, was most qualified to assume the leadership of the state.

“What Edo State needs is a strategic thinker, a builder, a man of the people, a man who can rally the great people of Edo State.

“Edo State needs a man who will open his doors to the people, hear their cries and lead with the fear of God.

“Edo does not need a man who knows it all. Edo needs a man who feels the pulse of his people, knows where it hurts, and has a story to tell in terms of where he is coming from.

“Edo needs a compassionate leader, one who is in tune with the yearnings and aspirations of Edo people.

“Edo needs a leader with the tenacity and knack for radical change and influence.

“Let me sum it up by quoting Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, who said ‘The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things.

”He is the one that gets people to do the greatest things.

“Therefore, in Sen. Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Mr Dennis Idahosa, we have two gentlemen who will walk the talk.

“They will complement each other. The humility that has brought them thus far will also manifest in their governing of Edo State.

“With these two grassroots politicians and distinguished public servants, Edo will witness a positive redefining and reshaping of governance,” he said.

Mr Shettima assured that President Bola Tinubu was working hard to bring more relief to victims of flood disasters across the country.

He noted with confidence that with unity of purpose, Nigeria can overcome its present challenges, lamenting the recent devastating floods in Borno, Niger and other states of the federation.

“Let me assure you that our government is working around the clock to bring relief to the affected communities.

“We are mobilising resources, coordinating relief efforts and putting in place measures to mitigate the impact of future floods.

“This is not the time for politics but a time for unity and compassion. As we rebuild, we do so with the strength of our shared humanity and the firm belief that together, we can overcome any adversity.”

Earlier, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged the people of Edo to vote for the APC in the forthcoming election in order to reap more dividends of democracy.

He disclosed that already, N212 billion had been appropriated for the reconstruction of the Auchi-Benin road, which he said when completed, would boost economic activities in Edo State.

“The presence of many governors and other dignitaries here shows our unity of purpose towards helping Edo State to take a new direction.

“We have governors from the North, East, South and West here present. Joining the party in the centre will be good for the development of Edo State. I have confidence in the candidate and his running mate.

“They are a young team that will help secure the future of Edo State,” he said.

Also, the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the people of Edo have suffered in the last eight years and they needed to be liberated.

He said Mr Okpebholo was the right person to lead the state to the promised land.

“In the last eight years, Edo State has suffered and the state is now downgraded in terms of infrastructure, security, and general development.

“Benin should have the outlook of a modern city but today, it is looking for a person who will uplift the state. Monday is the person to do so.”

Mr Gaduje later received decampees from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including a former senator, the governorship candidate of Action Alliance in Edo and the Organising Secretary of the Labour Party in the state.

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State, who is the chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Edo 2024, told the people of Edo that it was time to change direction and build on the legacies of Adams Oshiomhole.

According to him, this is with a view to improving the lives of the people of the state.

On his part, Mr Oshiomhole decried the poor performance of the outgoing governor of Edo, saying the state had not witnessed development in the last eight years.

“Governance is about development; our roads and other infrastructure are dilapidated. ”

For his part, the APC governorship candidate for Edo, Mr Okpebholo appealed for support to change the tide in the state.

“We will give loans to our farmers through cooperatives; we will also give soft loans to market women.

“We will employ over 5,000 teachers within my first 100 days in office. We will build health centres across the 192 wards in Edo and we will declare a state of emergency on education,” he promised.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

