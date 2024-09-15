One person died while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus at the Saapade bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

Florence Okpe, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident occurred at 2:58 p.m. and it involved a white Mazda Bus with registration number GGE 858 XY.

Mrs Okpe stated that the accident was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control.

“A total number of 17 people were involved, comprising eight men, seven women and two children.

“Unfortunately, one woman died while 10 people – two men, six women and two children – sustained injuries,” she said.

Mrs Okpe explained further that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital at Ogere for medical attention while the deceased was deposited at the FOS Morgue at Ipara.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Akinwumi Fasakin, in the same statement, advised motorists to always pay more attention to their tyres by checking the expiration date.

He stated that the situation of a tyre bursting while at a controlled speed would have been handled better.

(NAN)

