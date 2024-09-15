One person died while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus at the Saapade bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.
Florence Okpe, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta.
According to her, the accident occurred at 2:58 p.m. and it involved a white Mazda Bus with registration number GGE 858 XY.
Mrs Okpe stated that the accident was caused by excessive speed, tyre burst and loss of control.
|
“A total number of 17 people were involved, comprising eight men, seven women and two children.
“Unfortunately, one woman died while 10 people – two men, six women and two children – sustained injuries,” she said.
READ ALSO: FRSC begins nationwide clampdown on vehicles carrying petrol, others
Mrs Okpe explained further that the injured victims were taken to Patmag Hospital at Ogere for medical attention while the deceased was deposited at the FOS Morgue at Ipara.
Meanwhile, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Akinwumi Fasakin, in the same statement, advised motorists to always pay more attention to their tyres by checking the expiration date.
He stated that the situation of a tyre bursting while at a controlled speed would have been handled better.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999