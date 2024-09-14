The Lagos State Government has increased boarding fees for students of its secondary schools otherwise known as model colleges by 185.71 per cent.

The new fee, which takes effect immediately, was raised from N35,000 to N100,000 per term.

The announcement was made on Friday in a letter signed by the Director of Basic Education Services, Olufemi Asaolu, and addressed to all principals of the state government owned boarding schools in the state.

Titled: “Review of Boarding Fees in all Public Secondary Schools in Lagos State for 2024/2025 Session”, the letter stated that the state government had approved the increase, warning schools against collecting additional fees from students.

However, parents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday expressed shock and disappointment at the sudden increase amid the economic hardship being experienced by Nigerians.

They lamented that the new fee is unaffordable, and have called on the state government to reconsider its decision.

In 2021, the state government tried to increasethe boarding fees in all its model colleges from N25,000 to N50,000, before it was pegged at N35,000 after parent protested.

While urging the government to review the decision, another parent, whose child just finished from one of the model colleges said apart from the boarding fees, the model colleges don’t charge tuition or any other fee.

Reaction

A widow and parent of two kids at the Lagos State Junior Model College, Ojo, Favour Ezulu, says the fee hike is shocking and unfair for many parents, especially with the current economic realities.

Ms Ezulu said she has already made a payment of N35,000 each for the new term which is starting on Sunday, before the announcement was made.

She said: “See, I am a BP patient and my husband died three years ago, I am the only one catering for my children. I sew bedding sets and curtains to make ends meet, but now the burden is getting too much on me.

“I have already paid N70,000 before they announced the increment last night, even if they want to increase, it shouldnt be as much as N100,000.

“It is too much, we need help. If they can put it at N50,000, I can still manage, there is no way I can afford N200,000 for two kids.”

Another parent who identified herself simply as Mrs Ojo also expressed frustration with the government’s decision citing financial difficulties.

“The increment is too high and sudden. They didnt even stop at N50,000 or N70,000, they took it as high as N100,000

“I have two kids at the Model College in Ojo, which is N200,000 per term, so it is not achievable,” she said.”

On her part, Ijeoma Obidike, another parent, questioned the fee hike despite the economic crisis in the country.

“I got the news yesterday Friday and I was shocked asking questions like why increase fees for a public school even with the current economy?

“They should have considered us and wait till after the economy is back to normal,” Ms Obidike said.

The government did not state the reason(s) for such an increase of the fees in the memo, but only directed that schools implement immediately.

