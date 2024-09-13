Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured internally displaced persons in Niger State that the federal government would ensure their return to their homes.

Mr Shettima saiid this when he led a federal government delegation on a sympathy and assessment visit to the IDP camp at the Central Primary School Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

He said the government was aware of their situation and that President Bola Tinubu would provide good governance to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The vice president, who noted that Nigeria has been affected by insecurity and natural disasters leading to loss of lives and property, disclosed that the federal government has given N3 billion to each state of the federation to address issues of flooding.

He said that apart from the food items and other non-consumable items presented to the IDPs, the government would further synergise with the state government and NEMA to alleviate the sufferings of the people .

Mr Shettima added that states like Borno, Niger, Sokoto, Bayelsa and Jigawa would receive more interventions from the federal government as it continues to carry out its assessment.

Earlier, the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, said the state has suffered from insecurity and natural disasters leading to the establishment of 14 IDP camps spread across the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He thanked President Tinubu for sending a high-powered delegation led by the vice president to sympathise with the government and people of the state.

The governor said the visit and the intervention underscored the commitment of the federal government to addressing the challenges facing the people.

In an interview, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Ahmed Suleiman, and the Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Babaara, commended the intervention from the federal government through NEMA and promised to continue to partner with them for the wellbeing of the IDPS while efforts are being made for their safe return home.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Shiroro LGA, Akilu Isiyaku, said he would ensure that the people are back to their ancestral homes.

Some IDPs interviewed called on the government at all levels to assist them to return home.

A total of 46,853 IDPs comprising men, women, and children are in the 14 camps, out of which 5,823 are at the Gwada camp.

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Minister for State, Agriculture and Food Security, Abdullahi Sabi, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadejia, and the Director-General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, were in the entourage of the vice president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

