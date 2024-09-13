The police in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, have begun an investigation into the alleged killing of a man by operatives in the state.

The police spokesperson in Imo, Henry Okoye, announced this in a post on his X handle on Friday.

The killing

On Thursday, a social media user, Somtochukwu Okonkwo, uploaded a video clip on his X handle and a photograph of a man believed to be the victim, lying lifeless on the ground with blood on his clothes.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Chinonso Uba, a Nigerian journalist and human rights activist, narrated how some police operatives at a checkpoint allegedly shot the victim dead.

Mr Uba, otherwise known as Nonso Nkwa, is the founder of Protect the Weak International Foundation, a human rights group.

In the clip, he said the incident happened on Monday along Agbala-Owerri-Aba Road in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Uba identified the victim simply as Obinna.

He said Obinna and another unidentified man were in a vehicle when a police operative flagged down their vehicle at a checkpoint in the area.

He said the operative who flagged down the vehicle subsequently ignored them and began to attend to other motorists.

Mr Uba said the victim, who had parked by the roadside at the checkpoint, was later signalled by another operative to continue his journey.

“Immediately the victim started driving the vehicle, the operative who had flagged down the vehicle and one of his colleagues opened fire on them.

“Then, a bullet hit the victim. The other guy came out of the vehicle and started shouting. Immediately, the operatives saw that the victim had died, they ran away,” Mr Uba narrated in a mixture of English and Igbo languages.

Mr Uba said his foundation has petitioned the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, on the incident.

He said that given that there were four checkpoints in the area, police authorities should arrest all operatives deployed in the area on the said day to identify the particular operatives involved.

Mr Uba said the victim’s father is a police officer and that he was already seeking justice for his slain son.

“But we will not allow the family to push alone. So, as the family is pushing for justice, Protect the Weak International Foundation is also pushing for justice,” he said.

‘Thorough investigation initiated’

In the X post on Friday, Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, described the killing as “highly unfortunate.”

“A thorough investigation into this incident has been initiated,” he said.

The spokesperson urged residents of the state to assist the police with “useful information” that can help identify the operatives.

“Justice must be served,” he assured.

Not the first time

Cases of extrajudicial killings and harassment in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions by police authorities against erring operatives.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against police brutality across the country and called for the disbandment of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS) of the police.

Despite the disbandment of SARS, cases of police brutality have persisted across the country.

On 17 April for instance, a police operative shot dead an entrepreneur in Abia State over refusal to give a bribe.

After an investigation, the police found the operative guilty of the crime and subsequently dismissed him.

Earlier this September, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, ordered the detention of some officers for the alleged murder of an unidentified civilian in the state.

Also, six officers were caught in a viral video, in April 2023 using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state would later begin an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers.

Within the same period, a police officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in Emohua, Rivers State, was demoted.

The Emohua incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

