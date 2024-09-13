The Police Service Commission has approved Miller Dantawaye’s appointment as the commissioner of police for Akwa Ibom State.
Mr Dantawaye’s appointment is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the commission spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani.
Punch newspaper reported that the commission also approved the appointment of three other commissioners: Isah Nda for Abia State, Olanrewaju for Lagos State, and Anthonia Anya for Ebonyi State.
The statement said their appointments followed the commission’s recent promotion of some senior officers, which created vacancies in some police commands.
According to the statement, the Chairperson of commission, Hashimu Argungu, a retired deputy inspector general of police, has advised the new police commissioners to see their appointment as a call to the service of their fatherland.
Mr Argungu urged the new police commissioners to build a competitive, competent, and efficient police force in their respective states. He assured them of the commission’s continuous encouragement for optimum service delivery.
“The approval of the postings signed by the secretary to the commission, Onyemuche Nnamani has been conveyed to the inspector general of police for implementation,” Mr Ani said.
Akwa Ibom’s new police commissioner
Mr Dantawaye, who is yet to assume duty in the state, will replace the former commissioner of police, Waheed Ayilara, who died last month.
Mr Ayilara died at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, hours after undergoing prostate cancer surgery.
He had assumed duties in the state in February and died six months after.
