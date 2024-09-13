The federal government, on Thursday in Abuja, inaugurated a 16-member committee on consequential adjustments in salaries, to deliberate on issues arising from provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024.

Inaugurating the committee, the Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, said the decision by the government became imperative to maintain a fair and equitable salary structure for federal civil servants.

Mrs Walson-Jack said the decision was a result of the minimum wage, which was now fixed at N70,000 representing 133.33 per cent increase from the previous minimum wage of N30,000.

“Consequently, there is a need to adjust the salaries of other categories of staffers, taking into consideration the consequential effect of the new minimum wage.

“To implement the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024, the Federal Government approved the constitution of a committee on consequential adjustments in salaries comprising 16 members.

“This is made up of eight members each from the Federal Government and Trade Union sides,” she said.

The committee on the government side chaired by Mrs Walson-Jack has Chairperson, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC),

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Permanent Secretary, General Service Office (OSGF), as members.

Others were Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (OHCSF), Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Secretary, National Assembly Service Commission, Secretary, Federal Judicial Service Commission.

On the Labour Side, the committee has Benjamin Anthony – National Chairperson – JNPSNC (TUS) and National Vice President NLC, Oluwole Adeleye Sunday, National President, NCSU and National Vice President NLC,

Roselyn Uba Anarah National President – NUPSRAW.

The others are Kabiru Minjibir – National President – MHWUN, Michael Nnachi – National President, NAMMN, Olowoyo Gbenga – (Ag) National Secretary – JNPSNC.

The HoS listed the terms of reference of the committee to include; to negotiate and agree on the consequential adjustments in salaries arising from the provisions of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2024.

The committee would also develop the template for ease of implementation of the approved N70,000 minimum wage.

“It is crucial for us to recognise the significance of this assignment, and with a focus on maintaining industrial peace and harmony.

“I am confident that we will execute it in the best interests of the public service and the nation as a whole,” she said.

National Chairperson of the Joint Negotiating Council, Benjamin Anthony, who responded on behalf of labour, thanked the government for the decision, which he described as a ‘stepping stone’ to finalise discussion on the minimum wage.

“We on the labour side wish to appreciate the government for coming up with this committee to ensure that we discuss the consequential adjustment, to ensure payment of salaries based on the new minimum wage.

“For us we believe it is a stepping stone and we are going to work together with the government’s side to ensure that we bring a fair and a sincere discussion for the Nigerian workers.

“I believe that this will also consolidate our synergy with the government to continue to work together for the betterment of Nigerian workers,” he said.

(NAN)

