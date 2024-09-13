The federal government has declared Monday 16 September a public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.
This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Friday in Abuja.
Ms Ajani stated that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated the Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.
Mr Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah, and by extension, Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice and resilience.
While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the minister implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous nation.
(NAN)
