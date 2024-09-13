The Nigerian Army said its troops have captured a wanted terrorist kingpin, Husseini Usman, in Ganawuri village, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau and rescued kidnapped victims.
The army, in a post on its official X Handle on Friday, said the troops had sustained decisive and aggressive operations against terrorists across the nation.
It said the troops also seized weapons and critical logistics used by the terrorists, thereby further tightening the noose on criminal elements hiding in the forests.
According to the army, troops stationed in Plateau on 11 September, acting on reliable intelligence, apprehended the wanted terrorist kingpin who confessed to orchestrating multiple deadly attacks in Plateau.
“He confessed to have been responsible for the recent assault on Ganawuri village that claimed four innocent lives.
“He also admitted involvement in a local kidnapping syndicate responsible for abducting two individuals.
“Also, in a swift response to another kidnap attempt in Kyaram village, Kanam Local Government Area, the same troops successfully extricated two victims.”
In Borno, the post revealed that troops also launched a deadly ambush on terrorists attempting to transit from Sambisa Forest to the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area.
It added that two terrorists were eliminated after an intense shootout.
In Kaduna State, the army said its troops stormed a terrorist hideout in Gobarawa Forest in the Birnin Gwari area, forcing the criminals to flee in disarray on sighting the troops.
According to the post, the troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, 16 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, and five motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing terrorists.
“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops for their unwavering commitment and urged them to sustain the offensive operations to flush out terrorists and criminal elements from their enclaves,’’ it added.
