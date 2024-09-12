President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the new report of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the country’s trade balance.

According to the report, Nigeria recorded another trade surplus in the second quarter of 2024, hitting N6.95 trillion. The current surplus is 6.60 per cent higher than the N6.52 trillion surplus recorded in the first quarter.

Just days after the country recorded almost 100 per cent oversubscription of its first $500 million domestic bond and half-year revenue of N9.1 trillion, the latest report underscores the increasing positive shifts in the economy over the last year.

President Tinubu expressed confidence in the reforms his administration is pursuing and believes they will create a more robust economy that will usher in a new era of prosperity for Nigerians.

The NBS report reflects the country’s strong export performance in the second quarter.

Although total merchandise trade in Q2 2024 stood at N31.89 trillion, a 3.76 per cent decline compared to the preceding quarter (Q1 2024), it marked a 150.39 per cent rise from the corresponding period in 2023.

The NBS reported that the Q2 surplus was essentially driven by exports to Europe, the United States and Asia.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Total exports stood at N19.42 trillion, accounting for 60.89 per cent of the country’s total trade. This represents a 1.31 per cent increase from N19.17 trillion in the first quarter and a 201.76 per cent surge from N6.44 trillion recorded in Q2 2023.

The dominance of crude oil exports remains a key factor in this performance, contributing N14.56 trillion, or 74.98 per cent of total exports.

Non-crude oil exports, valued at N4.86 trillion, comprised 25.02 per cent of the total export value, with non-oil products contributing N1.94 trillion.

The strong export performance, particularly in crude oil, ensured Nigeria maintained a favourable trade balance.

In Q2 2024, European and American countries dominated Nigeria’s top export destinations. Spain emerged as the largest export partner, receiving goods valued at N2.01 trillion, accounting for 10.34 per cent of Nigeria’s total exports.

The United States followed closely with N1.86 trillion (9.56%), while France imported N1.82 trillion of Nigerian goods, representing 9.37% of total exports.

Nigeria’s other major export partners include India (N1.65 trillion or 8.50%) and the Netherlands (N1.38 trillion).

Generally, the economic indicators, which were very low when President Tinubu assumed office last year, are turning positive.

The government will continue to consolidate on the gains of the reforms as more fiscal and tax policy reforms already embarked upon by the administration come to fruition.

President Tinubu said he is determined to confront the inhibitions that have stunted the growth and development necessary to unlock the country’s full potential.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

