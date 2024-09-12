The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said on Thursday that the delay in the payment of August stipend for beneficiaries of the student loan scheme is due to an ongoing payment processing.

The Director, Corporate Communications of NELFUND, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, disclosed this in a statement.

Ms Oluwatuyi said the delay in payments arose from certain security checks NELFUND was conducting “to protect public funds and ensure that they are properly allocated to the right beneficiaries.”

“While we acknowledge that this process may cause some inconvenience, it is an essential part of our commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability, and to continue to uphold the integrity of the student loan programme,” Ms Oluwatuyi said.

She, therefore, sought the patience and understanding of the affected beneficiaries as the Fund finalised the disbursements “as soon as possible.”

The statement further noted: “We appreciate the feedback from students and are pleased to see the level of engagement and attentiveness in monitoring the progress of the upkeep disbursements.

“This level of involvement reinforces the significance of the student loan programme, and we remain dedicated to supporting your educational pursuits, just as we have with previous disbursements.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Students loan stipends

NELFUND began paying N20,000 monthly stipend to beneficiaries of the scheme two months ago after the Fund selected beneficiaries.

Under the students loan scheme, the Fund pays the students school fees directly to the institutions while a monthly stipend is paid directly to the students. Beneficiaries can choose to only take loans for the payment of school fees alone.

Benefiting students have yet to receive their August stipends 10 days into September.

The National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) also recently appealed for the increment of the stipend from N20,000 to N40,000, citing hardship and the rising cost of living.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

