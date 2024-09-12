The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said on Thursday that the delay in the payment of August stipend for beneficiaries of the student loan scheme is due to an ongoing payment processing.
The Director, Corporate Communications of NELFUND, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, disclosed this in a statement.
Ms Oluwatuyi said the delay in payments arose from certain security checks NELFUND was conducting “to protect public funds and ensure that they are properly allocated to the right beneficiaries.”
“While we acknowledge that this process may cause some inconvenience, it is an essential part of our commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability, and to continue to uphold the integrity of the student loan programme,” Ms Oluwatuyi said.
|
She, therefore, sought the patience and understanding of the affected beneficiaries as the Fund finalised the disbursements “as soon as possible.”
The statement further noted: “We appreciate the feedback from students and are pleased to see the level of engagement and attentiveness in monitoring the progress of the upkeep disbursements.
“This level of involvement reinforces the significance of the student loan programme, and we remain dedicated to supporting your educational pursuits, just as we have with previous disbursements.”
Students loan stipends
NELFUND began paying N20,000 monthly stipend to beneficiaries of the scheme two months ago after the Fund selected beneficiaries.
Under the students loan scheme, the Fund pays the students school fees directly to the institutions while a monthly stipend is paid directly to the students. Beneficiaries can choose to only take loans for the payment of school fees alone.
READ ALSO: Living Cost: Nigerian students want NELFUND to increase upkeep allowance for loanees
Benefiting students have yet to receive their August stipends 10 days into September.
The National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) also recently appealed for the increment of the stipend from N20,000 to N40,000, citing hardship and the rising cost of living.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999