The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill seeking to improve electricity generation, transmission and distribution within the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill also seeks to establish an electricity market and key power sector bodies, as well as enforce consumer rights and obligations.

Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South), the Deputy Speaker, presented the report of the Committee of the Whole during plenary in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Mrs Ajayi moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye (PDP -Odogbolu).

Yusuf Serif (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and it was seconded by Mr Adeleye.

NAN reports that the lawmakers had during the second reading of the bill on 28 August

took turns to debate the desirability of the bill .

Some of them however thanked the federal and state governments, as well as the National Assembly for moving the issue of electricity from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

They noted that it allowed states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity within their jurisdiction.

The legislators explained that the initiative would assist in promoting healthy competition among electricity operators, create enabling environment for industries and boost business investment.

The lawmakers noted that if the state was able to generate power, over 50 per cent of the challenges facing the people would have been resolved.

They opined that access to power would also help reduce rural-urban migration in the state.

(NAN)

