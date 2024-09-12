The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the bill seeking to improve electricity generation, transmission and distribution within the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill also seeks to establish an electricity market and key power sector bodies, as well as enforce consumer rights and obligations.
Bolanle Ajayi (APC-Yewa South), the Deputy Speaker, presented the report of the Committee of the Whole during plenary in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
Mrs Ajayi moved the motion for the adoption of the report, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye (PDP -Odogbolu).
|
Yusuf Serif (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and it was seconded by Mr Adeleye.
NAN reports that the lawmakers had during the second reading of the bill on 28 August
took turns to debate the desirability of the bill .
Some of them however thanked the federal and state governments, as well as the National Assembly for moving the issue of electricity from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.
They noted that it allowed states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity within their jurisdiction.
The legislators explained that the initiative would assist in promoting healthy competition among electricity operators, create enabling environment for industries and boost business investment.
READ ALSO: Nigeria and the Chinese problem from Ogun State, By Reuben Abati
The lawmakers noted that if the state was able to generate power, over 50 per cent of the challenges facing the people would have been resolved.
They opined that access to power would also help reduce rural-urban migration in the state.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999