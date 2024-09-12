The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the military and other organisations have intensified rescue operations as many residents remained trapped or are missing, two days after the flood in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
The North East Acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Sirajo Garba, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Thursday.
He said that dozens of other people who were trapped in their homes were rescued on Thursday.
“We have deployed high suspension vehicles and boats and the military are working on a search and rescue operation particularly in wards like Abbaganaram, Muna, and 505 estate.
|
“On our side as NEMA, we rescued about 200 people between yesterday and today.
”On the day of incident, over 1,000 people were rescued, while over 70,000 have been profiled in seven camps.”
On the number of casualties, Mr Garba said, “the number can not be ascertained now”, adding that so far NEMA has issued four body bags.”
“As the water continues to recede, we may find dmore bodies,” Mr Garba added.
Meanwhile, members of the Nigeria Governors Forum led by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdultahman Abdulrazak, arrived in Maiduguri to commiserate with the state government and people of the state.
READ ALSO: Shettima says Maiduguri floods most catastrophic in decades as victims, agencies assess impact
Others who visited were the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Ministers of Water Resources, Interior, Agriculture, and some members of the National Assembly.
NAN reports that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri during the visit donated N50million, while Rep.Muktar Betara(APC-Borno) donated N100million.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999