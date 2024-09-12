The paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, has died at the age of 86, after 42 years on the throne.

The Asiwaju of Ijesaland, Yinka Fasuyi, confirmed his demise in a statement on Thursday, in Osogbo.

“An era comes to an abrupt end!

Monumental history closes! The lion departs the forest! The torch bearer of Oduduwa relocates! The symbol of Obokun Adimula transits! The elegance Of Ijesaland royalty takes a bow!” Mr Fasuyi wrote in the statement.

“The pride of Yoruba traditional intellectualism exits! The conscience of Yoruba traditional rulers departs! The last of the titans bids farewell!

“Ijesaland celebrates the life of her Idol!

Ijesaland Extolls The Life Of Our Imperial Majesty. We eulogise the reign of our Owa Obokun Adimula! 42 years of monumental reign comes to a glorious end,” the statement concluded.

Biography

Oba Aromolaran, the last born of his mother, was born in 13 October, 1937.

His father, Iluyomade Aromolaran I reigned as the Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland from July 1920 to 31 July, 1942 and his mother, Tinuola Aromolaran, was a princess of Esa-Oke in Ijesaland.

He started primary school at Otapete Methodist School, Ilesa and completed it at Agbeni Methodist School, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

Oba Aromolaran later attended Ilesa Grammar School, between 1970 and 1974. He was a school teacher before proceeding to Wesley College, Elekuro Ibadan – a teachers’ training college.

He subsequently studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics at Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State before attending the then University College Ibadan (UCI) where he obtained the B.Sc. Degree in Economics in 1964.

In 1965, he did a post-graduate diploma in Public Administration at the University of Ife and then went overseas for a management course at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA), Pittsburgh/Pennsylvania, in the United States of America and graduated with Master’s Degree in Mathematical Economics.

He also took a Ph.D. in Development Economics under the supervision of Samson Olayide, a former vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan. Oba Aromolaran was the first Nigerian Oba to hold a PhD(Economics).

Oba Aromolaran joined the civil service of the old Oyo State, served in various capacities and rose to the post of deputy permanent secretary before he voluntarily resigned his appointment to set up his private business called Aromolaran Publishing Company Limited at Ibadan on December 1, 1971.

The company had branches along the West Coast of Africa in Ghana, Sierra Leone, London and New York (USA). Oba Aromolaran authored over 100 titles for use in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions both in Nigeria and overseas and contributed to national and international journals.

He was also an examiner for General Certificate Education (GCE) Advanced Level Economics for West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, Sierra-Leone and Ghana. Oba Aromolaran was the Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State of Nigeria (now called Modibo Adama Federal University of Technology) from 2002 to 2014. He holds the LLD Degree (Honoris Causa) of the same University.

He was appointed to the throne in 1982.

