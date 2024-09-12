Former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has announced the chairmanship candidates of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) for the upcoming local government elections in Kano State.

Mr Kwankwaso, in a week-long screening and selection exercise at his residence at Miller Road, Kano, named the 44 persons to vie for the elections slated for 26 October on the tickets of the state’s ruling party.

The selection process began on 2 September at Mr Kwankwaso’s residence after a meeting of the former governor with Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulsalam; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jibrin Falgore; and leaders of the Kwankwasiyya contact committee.

The exercise created suspense among the party faithful, with many rooting for different candidates in social media posts.

The state’s chairperson of the NNPP, Hashim Dungurawa, said the selection process was transparent and backed by the electoral law provisions.

Mr Dungurawa told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday morning that the party trusts Mr Kwankwaso to nominate the right candidates and his decision is final on the selection of candidates.

“The constitution and the electoral laws allow the party to screen and nominate candidates for elections and all the party stakeholders were consulted in the selection process”, Mr Dungurawa said.

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) brought forward the local government elections to 26 October from the earlier scheduled date of 30 November.

KANSIEC chairman, Sani Malumfashi, said the decision was in recognition and conformity with the recent Supreme Court judgement that granted financial autonomy to the local governments and mandated democratic election of the councils as a condition for accessing federal allocations.

