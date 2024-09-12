A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) politician in Ibadan, Benedict Akika, who was kidnapped by gunmen on 4 September at his Olorunda Abba residence, has regained his freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, a superintendent of police, confirmed his release in a press statement on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Akika was kidnapped around 9:30 p.m. at his residence in the Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The PPRO said the politician regained his freedom after days of an intensive manhunt by the Command’s tactical, intelligence, and operational assets.

Mr Osifeso said the search and rescue mission strategically extended to combing adjoining forests across Ijagun in Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, Ore in Ondo State, and Uselu in Edo Edo State.

He said Mr Akika regained his freedom late evening on Wednesday and was still undergoing medical intervention before his final reunion with his loved ones.

“Efforts are currently in top gear to apprehend members of the criminal network responsible for the reprehensible act,” Mr Osifeso said.

He appealed to residents to assist the Police Command in ongoing investigations by providing timely and credible information.

“The Oyo State Police Command reaffirms its resolve to ensure that the state is not turned into a playground for the sinister-minded,” the PPRO said in the statement.

(NAN)

