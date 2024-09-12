Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company has unveiled its first locally produced electric vehicle in Nigeria.

Innoson is a vehicle manufacturing company based in Nnewi in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The Innoson spokesperson, Cornel Osigwe, announced this in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“The initial batch of IVM electric cars has been completely sold out,” Mr Osigwe said.

He said he has received hundreds of phone calls and payments from interested clients who want to buy the company’s electric vehicles.

“My inbox was filled with enquiries on the prices. The first set, which are few in numbers, are now currently sold out,” he stated.

Mr Osigwe, however, did not mention the cost of the company’s electric vehicle.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Test-driving

In an earlier post on Wednesday, Mr Osigwe, uploaded a video clip which showed him test-driving one of the company’s electric vehicles.

“This is the first Innoson electric vehicle. This is good. This is sound,” he stated.

Electric vehicles in Nigeria

There have been efforts by the Nigerian government to stimulate energy switching from petrol use to alternative sources.

The efforts are geared towards reducing carbon emissions from vehicles using petrol for road transport.

After removing the petrol subsidy on 29 May 2023, President Bola Tinubu launched the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative in October last year to deliver cheaper, safer and more climate-friendly energy.

Meanwhile, the Innoson Electric Vehicle is not the first in Nigeria.

In 2021, the then-Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, drove Kona, the electric car assembled in Nigeria, during a Made-in-Nigeria exhibition.

However, electric vehicles are not common in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

