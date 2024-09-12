The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Wednesday said that 35,000 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force had been deployed to Edo for the 21 September governorship election.

Mr Egbetokun also said that 8,000 personnel from other security agencies had also been deployed.

He said this at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benin ahead of the governorship election.

The police chief also announced the indefinite suspension of the Edo State Security Network.

He warned that no private or state-owned security apparatus would be allowed to operate during and after the election.

“I am here today to address critical issues before the 21 September governorship election. This meeting presents an opportunity to reaffirm the integrity of our democratic process.

“The task of securing the electoral process rest solely on the police and the police will be supported by other security agencies in the state.

“We understand the vital role we have to play in the election and we pledge to safeguard the process, including INEC materials to be used for the election.

“We have the mandate to provide a conducive environment, and our approach is grounded in professionalism,” he said.

Mr Egbetokun said that the police have deployed a total number of 35,000 personnel and 8,000 from other security agencies to complement the police.

He said the police would strictly enforce the no-movement restrictions order from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.

He assured Edo people of their safety throughout the election, urging them to come out and vote with the confidence that their safety was guaranteed.

He, however, warned against political thuggery and violence, saying that the police would deal with anyone found wanting.

“It is in this regard that I direct all local security outfits in the state to refrain from interfering in election matters.

“Therefore, the activities of the Edo State Security Network remains suspended till further notice,” he said.

According to him, police personnel have been well-trained to carry out their duties without bias.

(NAN)

