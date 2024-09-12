Caption: One of the beneficiaries of the Jigawa State Government’s relief materials leaving the distribution venue in Kiyawa, Jigawa State.

The Jigawa State Government has distributed food and non-food items to 15,755 persons displaced by flood in 17 local government areas of the state.

Governor Umar Namadi stated this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the relief items distribution exercise in Kiyawa, headquarters of Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

He said the state government in collaboration with the federal government, development organisations and philanthropists would continue to support the victims of the disaster.

He also commiserated with families of the 36 persons who lost their lives and those who lost their houses and farmlands to the disaster.

The Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Dalladi-Sankara, said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), had responded promptly to the disaster by providing relief items to the victims.

“We also provided second relief materials, and today we are giving other relief materials to the victims living at various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said the agency would provide support to the affected persons using the comprehensive register compiled in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), during the flood impact assessment exercise.

Also, Haruna Mairiga, the Executive Secretary, SEMA, said the disaster affected more than 50,000 households and 15,755 of them were staying in 12 IDP camps across the state.

Mr Mairiga said that 1,200 displaced persons in Buji and 3,200 others in Kiyawa benefitted from the gesture, adding that the exercise would be extended to the remaining IDPs in camps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each of the beneficiaries received a 10kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of millet,10kg bag of maize, one carton of pasta and a token of N20,000.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

