The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has appealed to Gov. Abdullahi Sule to renovate the Assembly complex and make it conducive for effective legislative duties.

Mr Jatau made the appeal after an inspection tour round the complex on Wednesday in Lafia.

He noted that the complex had not witnessed complete renovation since 2012 and that some offices were already in a deplorable state.

The speaker maintained that conducive environment was crucial to sound and robust legislature.

According to him, lawmakers and staff members are living in a situation where most of the facilities are not working properly.

“Haven gone round, we have seen that almost all offices are not conducive for Honourable members and staff as expected.

“Facilities such as Air Conditioners and other appliances are not functional, thereby making things a bit difficult for everybody.

“We, therefore, appeal to His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Sule to come to our aid by renovating this House for effective legislative duties,” he said.

Jatau commended Gov. Sule for prioritising the welfare of members and staff of the assembly.

He assured the governor of the Assembly’s continuous support to enable him to succeed in delivering good governance to the people of Nasarawa State.

Nasarawa’s decaying public schools

The speaker’s appeal for the renovation of the House of Assembly Complex comes just weeks after a PREMIUM TIMES investigation revealed that 70 per cent of the public primary and secondary schools in the state are with dangerously dilapidated structures, suffering acute shortage of conducive classrooms, furniture, teachers and other facilities.

Experts said the public schools are unsuitable for genuine learning and teaching due to their terrible state of disrepair and lack of basic facilities.

The Nasarawa State authorities have yet to respond to the story or make public any plan to redeem the schools which have suffered acute neglect for years.

In 2021, the state government estimated that it needed N40 billion to fix the schools. However, the conditions of the schools have worsened due to continued neglect.

( NAN)

