The Katsina State Government-owned security outfit, Community Watch Corps, has intercepted a vehicle loaded with 610 rounds of ammunition in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, DNasir Muazu, on Wednesday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Batsari is among the frontline local government areas bedevilled by insecurity.

“A significant security operation was carried out by our men on 10 September 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., in Batsari town.

“Acting on credible intelligence, members of the community watch corps intercepted a commercial vehicle with registration number BTR 45 XA, carrying 17 passengers — 13 females and four males, including the driver.

“During a routine stop-and-search at a checkpoint, the corps discovered a cache of ammunition hidden under the seat, which was later found to contain 610 rounds of ammunition of both AK-47 and General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), and two magazines,” he said.

The commissioner said the suspect, wearing white voile clothes, exhibited suspicious behaviour throughout the journey.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“He initially insisted on sitting at the rear of the vehicle and appeared visibly uncomfortable and anxious when the vehicle was stopped for inspection.

“The suspect managed to evade capture, leaving behind the concealed ammunition,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government, under Governor Dikko Radda, is committed to maintaining peace and security across the state.

READ ALSO: Katsina government to create development watchdogs across state

He assured members of the public that the government would continue to support and enhance the capabilities of its security apparatus to combat all forms of criminality in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

